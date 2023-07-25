MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — Family members of a Kanawha County double homicide victim are urging the public to come forward with information as police continue to search for suspects nearly a month later.
Rhonda Kinder, the sister of Craig Kinder, told MetroNews it’s tough to cope with the loss of her brother when they still don’t know who murdered him.
“To know that this person or persons are out there living their life with absolutely no repercussions, it’s unbearable,” Kinder said.
