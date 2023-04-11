Five people are under arrest following the death of a 27-year-old Mingo man on Monday.
State police sent five officers to the reported scene of the crime, the Magnolia Gardens Apartment Complex in Matewan, where they discovered the body of Cory Marcum, who had been stabbed in his thigh by an unknown male, according to a press release.
After interviewing several people within the residence, police charged five people with felony accessory after the fact for murder.
They were: Qiana Nicole Harmon, 42, of North Matewan; Phyllis June Ferrell, 62, of Matewan; Everett Arthur Lockard, 53, of North Matewan; Terry Kevin Steele, 52, of Matewan; and Misty Treal Cline, 45, of Delbarton.
This investigation remains active.
