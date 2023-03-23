beckley, w.va. – Kyle L. Thomas, also known as “Trip,” 23, of Detroit, Mich., was sentenced Thursday to one year and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl.
According to court records, Thomas sold fentanyl to a confidential informant in Amigo, Raleigh County, on Oct. 18, 2021. Also, Thomas sold fentanyl on two other occasions in Raleigh County.
The case is a result of a months-long investigation, dubbed “Operation Wolverine Carousel,” into the widespread distribution of heroin and fentanyl in Raleigh and Fayette counties.
