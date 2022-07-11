A Michigan man was sentenced Monday to three years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, on October 17, 2021, a woman at a Huntington bar called 911 to report that Terrell Jerome Greenlee, also known as Julian Johnson, 34, of Detroit, had brandished a firearm and pointed it at her. Responding law enforcement officers encountered Greenlee outside the bar and found a loaded Springfield XD 10mm handgun in his waistband. Greenlee admitted to possessing the firearm, and that it had been previously been reported as stolen.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Greenlee knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he had been convicted of first-degree robbery in Cabell County Circuit Court on May 6, 2014.