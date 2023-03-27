charleston, w.va. – Terry Dwayne Jones, 33, of Macomb, Mich., pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
According to court records, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop on Feb. 15, 2022, of a vehicle driven by Jones on Interstate 77 near Ripley. Officers searched the vehicle and found one bottle of pills in the glove compartment and a second bottle of pills in the trunk.
The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed that the 984 blue pills found inside the two bottles contained a total of approximately 106 grams of fentanyl. Jones admitted that he possessed the pills, knew they contained a controlled substance and planned to distribute them.
Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 10 and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.
