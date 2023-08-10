Three Michigan Republicans will face misdemeanor charges for altercations involving state GOP meetings and GOP officials in Clare County, the local prosecutor's office announced Wednesday.
Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis revealed the charges in a Facebook post, noting the incidents, which both occurred at the Doherty Hotel, had drawn national media attention. After one of the fights, Mark DeYoung, the chairman of the Clare County Republican Party, told police he suffered broken dentures, stress fractures in his spine and bruised ribs.
Ambrozaitis authorized assault and battery and disturbing the peace charges against James Chapman for his alleged actions against DeYoung at a Michigan GOP state committee meeting in July. Chapman of Belleville allegedly kicked DeYoung, in the groin, then slammed him into a chair.
"While these individuals have been charged with crimes, they are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," Ambrozaitis wrote in her statement.
Chapman has alleged DeYoung swung at him, but DeYoung denied the claim. DeYoung threatened to beat Chapman, and Chapman "told him do it then," Chapman previously told police said.
"At that point, I figured an assault on my person was imminent," Chapman told police. "I then removed my glasses and slid them behind me, as I did not wish to have my glasses damaged nor broken against my face."
On July 8, Chapman told The Detroit News in an interview, "When you see me taking my glasses off, I'm ready to rock."
Ambrozaitis also charged Kelly Sackett, the Kalamazoo County GOP chairwoman, and Melissa Pehlis, the Macomb County GOP secretary, with disturbing the peace and disorderly jostling related to an April altercation.
All of the charges authorized Thursday are considered misdemeanors carrying a penalty of up to 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.
All of the individuals have been issued summons but had not yet been arraigned as of Thursday morning, according to court records.
