CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Myreo Dixon, 33, of Detroit, Mich., was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison, to be followed by eight years of supervised release, for his key role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) with ties to the Bloods and Gangster Disciples criminal gangs.
According to court records, Dixon participated in the DTO from July 2020 until February 2021 responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in the Charleston area. Dixon had methamphetamine brought from Los Angeles to Detroit and then to West Virginia.
Dixon admitted to using co-defendant Kassie McNeeley during the summer of 2020 to transport prepackaged quantities of methamphetamine from Detroit to Charleston on at least five occasions. McNeeley delivered the methamphetamine at Dixon’s direction to another co-defendant, Maylik Watson, in exchange for money. McNeeley provided Dixon with the money she received for delivering the methamphetamine.
The court attributed 50 pounds of the methamphetamine distributed by the DTO to Dixon. Dixon admitted that he provided McNeeley with 8 pounds of methamphetamine on Jan. 9, 2021, and directed her to deliver it to Watson in Charleston. Law enforcement officers stopped McNeeley after the delivery and seized approximately $31,590 that she received from Watson in exchange for the methamphetamine.
Dixon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. McNeeley and 10 other individuals pleaded guilty in connection with this prosecution, the result of an investigation dubbed “Woo Boyz.” During the course of the nearly year-long investigation, law enforcement seized approximately 15 pounds of methamphetamine, 45 firearms, including an IMI Industries Uzi fully automatic 9mm submachine gun, and more than $375,000 in cash.
Federal law requires that fully automatic firearms not in the possession or under the control of the U.S. government be registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. Defendant Memphis Ross, 21, of Charleston, admitted that he brought the IMI Uzi 9mm submachine gun to his mother’s Charleston residence, where it was found by law enforcement officers on July 26, 2020. Ross pleaded guilty to possession of a fully automatic machine gun that was not registered to him.
With Monday’s sentencing, all defendants charged in the original indictment have been convicted except for two who remain at large: Tyjaha Watson, 27, of Charleston, and Elijah Figg, 23, of Huntington.
