huntington, w.va. – Dashea Lasal Thomas, also known as “Dye,” 27, of Inkster, Michigan, was sentenced Monday to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Thomas sold approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 6, 2019, to a confidential informant in Huntington. Thomas admitted to the transaction and also admitted to selling approximately 23 grams of methamphetamine on Oct. 28, 2019, and approximately 4 grams of fentanyl on Dec. 4, 2019, each time to a confidential informant in Huntington.
On May 11, 2021, Thomas was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by law enforcement officers in Huntington. Thomas admitted to possessing approximately 4 grams of cocaine base, also known as “crack,” and $3,500 found in the vehicle. Thomas further admitted that he intended to sell the crack for money, and that the cash was drug proceeds.
● ● ●
huntington, w.va. – Donnie Earl Jefferson Jr., 35, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to one year and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Jefferson admitted to possessing a Remington, model RM380, .380-caliber pistol found by law enforcement officers in his pants pocket when they arrested him in Huntington on Sept. 28, 2021.
