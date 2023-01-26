beckley, w.va. – Eugene W. Williams, also known as “Bo,” 46, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl.
According to court records, Williams sold a quantity of fentanyl on March 4, 2021, to a confidential informant near Mount Hope in Raleigh County. Williams admitted to that transaction and further admitted to selling an additional quantity of fentanyl to the same confidential informant on March 11, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.