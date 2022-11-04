BECKLEY, W.Va. – Darion D. Jackson, 23, of Michigan, pleaded guilty Friday to distribution of fentanyl.
According to court records, Jackson sold a quantity of fentanyl on Feb. 8, 2021, to a confidential informant at a Coal City residence where Jackson was staying.
Jackson admitted to possessing that fentanyl and a separate quantity of fentanyl that he sold to a confidential informant in the Coal City area on May 27, 2021.
On Aug. 23, 2021, law enforcement officers stopped a vehicle driven by Jackson. The officers found approximately 21.1 grams of fentanyl in Jackson’s vehicle. Jackson admitted that he possessed the fentanyl and planned to distribute it within the Southern District of West Virginia.
Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
BECKLEY, W.Va. – Shyheem Woodard-Smith, also known as “Peanut” and “Nut,” 22, of Philadelphia, Pa., pleaded guilty Friday to interstate travel with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license.
Woodard-Smith admitted to a role in a conspiracy to traffic over 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia.
According to court records, Woodard-Smith traveled from Philadelphia to Beckley on Oct. 17, 2020, with co-defendants Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” Derrick Woodard, also known as “D,” and Hassan Abdullah, also known as “San,” and obtained firearms that were later sold for a profit in Philadelphia.
Woodard-Smith admitted to obtaining these firearms with the other traffickers from a Beckley gun store.
Woodard-Smith further admitted to obtaining over 140 firearms with Jones, Woodard, and Abdullah between early 2020 and mid-2021.
Approximately 45 of those trafficked firearms were recovered at crime scenes primarily in Philadelphia, and have been connected to two homicides, crimes of domestic violence, and other violent offenses.
Woodard-Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
Woodard and Abdullah previously pleaded guilty to interstate travel with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license. Seven other co-defendants have pleaded guilty to making false statements in acquisition of firearms. An additional seven individuals have pleaded guilty to firearms offenses related to the same interstate gun trafficking conspiracy.
