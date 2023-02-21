charleston, w.va. – Israel Garcia-Cocotle, also known as “Israel Cocotle Rayon” and “Israel Cococle-Garcia,” 33, a Mexican national, pleaded guilty Tuesday to the felony offense of reentry of a removed alien and was sentenced to 10 months in prison.
Garcia-Cocotle will be remanded to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation proceedings at the conclusion of his sentence.
According to court records, ICE agents arrested Garcia-Cocotle in Charleston, Kanawha County, on Dec. 8, 2022, following a traffic stop. Garcia-Cocotle, who was driving the vehicle, did not have a driver’s license and presented a Mexican consular identification document.
Garcia-Cocotle admitted that he was a citizen of Mexico in the United States illegally and that he had previously been deported from the United States.
Fingerprints matched Garcia-Cocotle to nine prior removals from the United States to Mexico between 2009 and 2018. Garcia-Cocotle was previously convicted of felony third-degree rape and fourth-degree assault in Fayette County, Kentucky, Circuit Court on July 6, 2018.
Garcia-Cocotle was also convicted of illegal entry into the United States in United States District Court for the District of Arizona on July 18, 2011. Garcia-Cocotle never obtained the express consent of the secretary of U.S. Homeland Security to reapply for admission to the United States for any of the prior removals, nor did he seek to reenter the United States through other legal means.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.