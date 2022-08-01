A Mercer County man pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, Bobby Glen Trent, 37, of Princeton, admitted to pointing a Diamondback Arms, Model DB9, 9mm pistol at a man on Highland Avenue in Princeton on September 24, 2019. Trent had gotten into an argument with the man while walking by the man’s house.
During the argument, Trent approached the man, pointed the firearm at him, and threatened to shoot him. The man called 911. Trent was eventually arrested by law enforcement officers. The officers recovered the firearm in the bushes near the man’s house. Trent admitted the firearm had a defaced serial number.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 15 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.