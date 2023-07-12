bramwell, w.va. — A Mercer County volunteer firefighter died this week when a side-by-side rolled over him.

Authorities said both the victim, who was 19, and his father were members of the Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department.

They were riding in a department-owned side-by-side Tuesday afternoon on Scenic Ridge Road. They parked it and began checking out an accident scene when the side-by-side began rolling toward them. They tried to stop it but the machine dragged them over an embankment and rolled several times.

The teenage victim died at a Charleston hospital. His father was treated and released from a Roanoke, Va., hospital.

The names of those involved have yet to be released.

