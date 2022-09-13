Terry Headen, 47, of Havaco, McDowell County, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court records, Headen sold an amount of a controlled substance represented to be heroin on November 10, 2021, to a confidential informant in Havaco. Headen admitted that he possessed an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle during the drug transaction.

Headen is scheduled to be sentenced on January 9 and faces mandatory minimum of five years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

