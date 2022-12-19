Inside a packed courtroom on Monday, Ramon Isaiah Edwards III was sentenced to 40 years in prison by Judge Darl W. Poling for the 2019 shooting death of 23-year-old Jalen Laqua Joe outside the Mad Hatter Club in Beckley.
Edwards was originally indicted by a Raleigh County Grand Jury on one count of first-degree murder and nine counts of wanton endangerment, but he struck a plea deal in October 2022 lessening his charge to one count of second-degree murder.
For just over three hours, Judge Poling listened to family members of both Joe and Edwards as they spoke about their loved one, and heard testimony regarding gang-related activity, which has resulted in numerous shooting incidents in Beckley.
He also watched a surveillance video of the March shooting, and listened as Edwards spoke, asking for leniency in his sentence.
Edwards stated that he lived in fear of Joe and possible gang-affiliated retaliation against him from a prior incident.
“I just hope that you guys can forgive me, someday, if not now,” Edwards said. “I hope that anybody in the community that has looked up to me, or still does look up to me, can look at my situation and learn from my mistake and save two families from a lot of heartache and pain.
“I am deeply sorry for my actions,” he added.
In his concluding statements, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said, “I have a problem in this community. My young people lack impulse control. They are killing each other ... and the way that we fix it isn’t for someone to have a personal problem with another member of the community engage in a ‘self-help’ murder, and then come to this court for license.
“On this date and time, Mr. Edwards made his own set of laws, and it was that, ‘If my personal beef with Mr. Joe has reached a certain point, then his murder is permissible.’”
Hatfield continued, “This was an intentional murder. And, as such, it should be punished accordingly.”
Just prior to rendering his sentence Judge Poling stated, “In a case like this, the court, being me, has taken an extra amount of time to review this case and consider all factors that were involved.
“I grew up in Beckley,” he continued. “I never thought that I would know someone who had been killed by someone else other than possibly a car accident. And I never thought I would know someone that was involved in the taking of another life. I have been on this earth 60 years, and the number of people that I have known that are involved in those exact situations is way too high already.”
He said he sees people enter his courtroom who often talk about guns and using guns. He agreed with a prior statement made by Hatfield.
“We are in a community that does not know impulse control,” Poling stated. “That comes in a lot of forms, and the deadliest one involves guns.
“This is the first second-degree murder case I have had,” he added. “This case is unique.”
From those who spoke in the courtroom that day, a long history between Joe and Edwards was discussed, including multiple violent encounters, Poling continued.
“I don’t think any of us know the full story, because it has not been presented today,” Poling said. “But in looking at the facts, which are undisputed and known, several things stand out to me which has influenced my decision today.”
He said that Edwards didn’t stay inside the club when he discovered that Joe was outside. Instead, he chose to go outside where the confrontation and ultimate shooting occurred.
“There’s a confrontation, and he pulls his gun, and that is after Mr. Joe has struck him,” Poling said. “Mr. Edwards fired multiple shots, and Jalen Joe goes to the ground. He is clearly not a threat at that stage, and Mr. Edwards fired additional shots into him. ... Those are not actions of someone who, at that time, was in fear of his life.”
Additionally, Poling stated that during Edwards’ plea hearing, he admitted to second-degree murder with malice.
“I believe the circumstances in this case, his actions that night in shooting Mr. Joe at three separate intervals, circling his body, spitting on him – those factors show his contempt for Mr. Joe. He took the actions that he did knowingly and intentionally. Therefore, I do not find any mitigating factors in this case that would justify imposing any sentence less than the maximum sentence of 40 years.”
Edwards was granted credit for time served in home confinement. He will also be responsible for court costs.
