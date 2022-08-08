A Mason County man pleaded guilty Monday to possession of prepubescent child pornography.
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the residence of Joseph Curtis Hubman, 50, of Henderson on November 11, 2020. Officers recovered multiple external hard drives, mobile phones, two desktop computers and a micro SD memory card. A forensic analysis of the devices revealed more than 12,000 videos depicting child pornography.
Hubman admitted that he possessed the child pornography, and that it included videos of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Hubman is scheduled to be sentenced on November 14 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Hubman must also register as a sex offender.
