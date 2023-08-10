charleston, w.va. – Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is directing $4 million from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for eight projects to promote public safety and support law enforcement across West Virginia.
The federal awards are eight of the congressionally directed spending (CDS) requests Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the fiscal year 2023 funding bill.
Of the eight awards, $300,000 went to the Mercer County Commission to support purchasing six new police cruisers and equipment for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
