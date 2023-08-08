CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Thomas Matthew Blankenship, 39, of Akron, Ohio, was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years and eight months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and a quantity of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to court records, law enforcement officers served arrest warrants on Blankenship on June 10, 2022, as he left a residence in the Pecks Mill area of Logan County, W.Va. After he was placed in handcuffs, officers found him to be in possession of approximately 95 grams of fentanyl, 11 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded 9mm pistol.
Blankenship told law enforcement officials that he intended to distribute the drugs, and that he possessed the pistol in order to protect himself, the drugs and any money he made from selling the drugs.
Blankenship has a long criminal history that includes nine prior felony convictions, including for felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, tampering with evidence, trafficking in heroin, felon in possession of a firearm, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.