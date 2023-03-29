BECKLEY, W.Va. — A second suspect in a North Carolina murder has been arrested in West Virginia.
The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force took Javis Black, 22, of Statesville, N.C., into custody Tuesday night in Beckley.
Black and two other men are charged in a March 15 drive-by shooting in Statesville that claimed the life of Zion Wilder, 19, of Statesville. A 15-year-old boy was also shot and remains in critical condition.
Marshals arrested Tevin Seymore in Charleston on March 18 in connection with the same case. A third defendant is identified as Dakota Duke.
Black is being held in Southern Regional Jail in Beaver awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.
— MetroNews
