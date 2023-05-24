A 42-year-old Leivasy man was struck and killed by an eastbound semi tractor on Route 39 in the Nettie, W.Va., area on Wednesday at approximately 4:30 a.m.
Jedediah Shane McCutcheon, wearing a black jacket and black pants, was walking in the center of the road when he was hit by a rig driven by Steven Neil Dodrill.
Dodrill was driving a 2020 Kenworth Tractor pulling an unloaded log trailer.
A full inspection of the tractor and trailer was completed "with no mechanical discrepancies being noted,” a press release from the state police noted.
The release went on to say that Dodrill was not under the influence of alcohol or other substances and will not be charged in this incident.
State police gave no explanation of why McCutcheon was walking in the middle of the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.