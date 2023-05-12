On Friday, state police Troopers R.L. Morgan and T.D Fields responded to a shooting complaint in the community of Chapmanville in Logan County.
Billy Frye, 65, of Chapmanville, was accused of trespassing on the property of Kevin Brewer, 47, of Chapmanville. An argument ensued when Frye produced a pistol and fired several shots at Brewer, striking him once in the right leg.
Brewer was flown to CAMC General Hospital for medical treatment.
Frye was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. This investigation is ongoing.
