Robert Sanders Jr., 30, of Ashland, Kentucky, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years and one month in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for his role in a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in Parkersburg and elsewhere.
According to court records, Sanders admitted to supplying co-defendants Matthew Edward Depew and Carlo Ramsey with methamphetamine that Depew and Ramsey redistributed in the Parkersburg area between June 2021 and September 2021. During this same time period, another co-defendant, Floyd Dermonta Ramsey, supplied the organization with fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana that originated in Chicago.
