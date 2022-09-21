Kymoni Davis, also known as “Money,” 33, of Redford, Michigan, pleaded guilty Wednesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, Davis admitted to possessing a Ruger & Co., model P95 DC, 9mm pistol on January 1, 2020. Davis had been ejected from a New Year’s Eve party at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington on December 31, 2019. Sometime after midnight, Davis returned to the bar and fired the pistol through the front door, injuring seven individuals. Davis then fled the scene.
The shooting was captured on surveillance video, which along with statements from witnesses helped to identify Davis. Spent casings at the scene collected by law enforcement officers were later matched with a firearm seized by Charleston Police officers in an unrelated investigation. Davis was arrested in the Detroit area several months later and returned to West Virginia.
