Jeffrey Lee Ward Jr., 31, of Bellaire, Ohio, pleaded guilty Monday to traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 4, 2022, Ward traveled from Ohio to Parkersburg to meet an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old girl in order to engage in sexual activity, including sexual intercourse. Ward had been communicating with the individual via an instant messaging app. Ward used the app to send a photo of his genitalia to the individual. When Ward showed up at their arranged meeting location, he was arrested.
Ward is scheduled to be sentenced on December 5 and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, five years to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.