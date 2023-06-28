CHARMCO, W.Va. – A Greenbrier County man died in a two-vehicle crash that took place on U.S. 60 in Charmco Tuesday evening.
According to Greenbrier County sheriff’s deputies, a car being driven by Dylan Davis, 27, of Clintonville, collided head-on with a pick-up truck being driven by Raven McClung, 20, of Rupert.
Deputies said Davis died from injuries suffered in the crash. McClung suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
– By MetroNews
