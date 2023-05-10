A 28-year-old Nicholas County man went for a walk in late February and, on Wednesday, was placed into a national database of missing persons.
James Aaron Key left his residence at Gauley Run Road and told his family that he would return in 20 minutes. But he did not. Nor has anyone reportedly seen Key or been on contact with him since he disappeared on Feb. 28.
Key is a white male, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has seen Key or knows anything about his disappearance, they are encouraged to contact Cpl. G.M. Auxier or Deputy B.T. Bingham at the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department at 700 Main St., Suite 3, Summersville, W.Va., or call 304-872-7880.
