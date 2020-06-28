Man displaying swastikas arrested for shooting woman taking flag

A 44-year-old Hunter, Okla., man who flies several Nazi swastika flags at his home was arrested early Sunday morning after shooting a woman who attempted to steal one of the flags while attending a party across the street.
Alexander John Feaster was booked in Garfield County Detention Facility on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held without bond.
Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm said deputies responded to a 3:08 a.m. call reporting shots fired in the town of Hunter. Reports included that a woman in her 20s had been shot.
Helm said four units responded to the 200 block of East Cherokee in the northeastern Garfield County town and found a woman with four gunshot entry wounds. He said the woman was treated at the scene and later transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Helm said Sunday morning the woman was undergoing surgery and a status condition for her was unavailable.
Deputies learned there was a party across the street from Feaster's residence, 217 E. Cherokee. On a dare, the woman who was shot attempted to steal one of Feaster's flags. She was shot after taking one of the flags, Helm said.
Helm said deputies saw Feaster inside his residence and made contact with him. Feaster was taken into custody without incident.
The sheriff's said a search warrant was sought and obtained for Feaster's residence. Helm said deputies recovered a 5.56 rifle and "numerous other weapons and rounds."
Helm said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was contacted to assist with the investigation.
A Hunter resident, who asked not to be named, said the woman who was shot was one of her friends. She said she arrived after the shooting and laid with her friend until medical personnel arrived.
She said she'd been told her friend was still in surgery as of 1 p.m. Sunday.
The woman said there had been "no problems before" with Feaster until Sunday morning.
"I feel like these flags are a disaster waiting to happen," she said.