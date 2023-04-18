At approximately 2:05 p.m. on Monday, troopers from the Quincy Detachment responded to Paul White Chevrolet in Cabin Creek in response to a “shots fired” call dispatched by 911 Metro, according to a press release from the state patrol.

David Lane, 40, of Brenton, was immediately located and detained there. A firearm was located on his person.

Statements and evidence confirmed that Lane had discharged a firearm at the dealership after arriving in a stolen vehicle that had previously been entered into the National Crime Information Center by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.

Lane was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous felony convictions.

Lane was arrested without incident and transported South-Central Regional Jail pending arraignment on charges of wanton endangerment, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, destruction of property, and receiving/transferring stolen property.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department reported it will pursue charges of grand larceny in connection with the stolen vehicle.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video