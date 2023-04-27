charleston, w.va. – Vada Leann White, 32, of Big Creek, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court records, a law enforcement officer conducted a traffic stop on Dec. 1, 2021, of a vehicle in which White was a passenger in the Jeffrey area of Boone County. The officer searched the vehicle and found seven bags containing a total of approximately 139 grams of methamphetamine.
The officer also found $3,436 on White and in the vehicle. White told the officer that she possessed the methamphetamine and intended to sell it.
White is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 10 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.