charleston, w.va. – A Randolph County, W.Va., man was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration officers at West Virginia International Yeager Airport stopped the man with a loaded handgun at the security checkpoint on Monday.
The 9mm handgun was loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber.
When the TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, airport police were alerted, came to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon from the traveler, a resident of Bowden, W.Va. Police also cited the man on a weapons charge.
He also faces a federal financial civil penalty for bringing his gun to the checkpoint. Penalties for bringing weapons to the airport can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.
