CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State lawmakers made progress on a long special session agenda Monday but will need at least Tuesday to finish the bills on Gov. Jim Justice’s agenda.
A six-bill package that would make changes in the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is on its way to passage. One bill would provide a $25 million pay enhancement for correctional officers.
Delegate David Kelly, R-Tyler, said much of the money goes into the first three years a correctional officer is employed, when statistics show the most turnover occurs. The bill also creates a salary schedule that would increase pay through a step process at $225 more each year.
