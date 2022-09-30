A number of law enforcement agents spent much of Friday combing through a home in Buckhannon.
A large number of unmarked law enforcement vehicles along with FBI agents were noticed at the home along Meade Street Friday afternoon. It’s unclear what they were looking for.
Reports indicate the home is that of Buckhannon City Councilman David McCauley, who also formerly served as the city’s mayor.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/09/30/fbi-raids-upshur-county-home/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.