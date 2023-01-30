Huntington, w.va. – Melvin Theophilius Hill, 38, of Ashland, Ky., was sentenced Monday to five years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Hill near 13th Street and Ninth Avenue in Huntington on May 2, 2022. Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded FN 509 9mm handgun in the passenger seat rear pocket.
Hill was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony convictions in Boyd County, Kentucky, Circuit Court for second-degree robbery on May 9, 2008, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 12, 2011.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Duke Orlando Geary, 39, of Kenova, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on Jan. 30, 2020, law enforcement officers searched Geary’s Kenova residence. Geary admitted to possessing approximately 88 marijuana plants, 25 pounds of marijuana, a Taurus .22-caliber revolver, and ammunition found by officers during the search. Geary further admitted that he intended to sell the marijuana and possessed the firearm to protect the marijuana and the sales proceeds.
Geary is scheduled to be sentenced on May 1, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
Huntington, w.va,. – Akale Jamel Green, 54, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to three years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of heroin.
According to court records, Green sold approximately 1.42 grams of heroin on June 15, 2020, to a confidential informant while parked at a Hurricane shopping plaza. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Mid-Atlantic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance contained heroin and fentanyl.
Green further admitted to aiding and abetting the sale of approximately 1 gram of heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant at a Hurricane residence on June 9, 2020, and to selling approximately 1.33 grams of heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant in Huntington on June 23, 2020.
On July 22, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Doulton Avenue residence in Huntington and found a quantity of a heroin and fentanyl mixture and digital scales. Green admitted to possessing the heroin and fentanyl mixture and that he intended to distribute it.
