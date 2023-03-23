beckley, w.va. – Richard L. Barksdale, 69, of Goshen, Ky., pleaded guilty Thursday to traveling in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.
According to court records, Barksdale contacted an individual on July 18, 2022, whom he found on a fetish website he believed to be the single mother of two girls, ages 11 and 13, in Beckley. Barksdale admitted that he began communicating with the woman in phone calls and text messages, telling the woman that he wanted to engage in sexual activity with both of her daughters. Barksdale further admitted that he discussed methods to avoid the minor children getting pregnant, such as by putting them on birth control pills.
Barksdale arranged to rent a hotel room in Beckley where he would meet the two minor females to engage in sexual activity with both of them. He also arranged to bring gift cards and candy to make the minors more comfortable with him.
On Sept. 11, 2022, Barksdale traveled from his Kentucky residence to the Beckley hotel, where he was arrested.
Barksdale is scheduled to be sentenced on July 7 and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Barksdale must also register as a sex offender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.