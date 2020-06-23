Benjamin Franklin Thomas, 32, of Cedar Grove, was sentenced last week to 60 months in prison for possession of child pornography.
Thomas, prosecuted by federal authorities, is required to register as a sex offender and to complete 15 years of federal supervised release. The federal prison sentence will run consecutive to a three- to 30-year state sentence that Thomas currently is serving for breaking and entering into Cedar Grove Elementary School and Ward Church of God.
Thomas previously admitted that he used his smartphone to search for images of child pornography on the internet, download the images, and save them to his Google Photos while residing in Cedar Grove in Kanawha County. Images possessed by Thomas in his collection of child pornography included prepubescent minors and images depicting sadistic or masochistic conduct and sexual exploitation of very young children.