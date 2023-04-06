charleston, w.va. – Tamir Pratt, 20, of Dunbar, pleaded guilty Thursday to receipt of stolen money, admitting to a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of $20,832 in Covid-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
According to court records, Pratt applied for a PPP loan for his purported business, “Tamir Pratt,” in April 2021. Pratt admitted that “Tamir Pratt” was not in operation on Feb. 15, 2020, though that was a requirement to qualify for a PPP loan, and he falsely certified that it was.
Businesses applying for PPP loans were also required to provide documentation showing their prior gross income from either 2019 or 2020. Pratt admitted that he submitted a false IRS Form 1040, Schedule C, stating that “Tamir Pratt” had earned approximately $100,000 in gross income in 2020.
Pratt submitted the loan application electronically from West Virginia and it was uploaded to servers in Arizona for processing. Pratt’s loan application was approved and $23,832 was electronically transferred to his personal bank account on April 26, 2021. Pratt admitted that he withdrew $1,700 of the fraudulent loan proceeds in Charleston the same day and spent more than $460 using the fraudulent funds.
Pratt admitted that he did not spend the fraudulent loan proceeds on any permissible business expenses. Pratt further admitted that the SBA forgave his PPP loan on Aug. 9, 2021.
Pratt is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Pratt also owes $20,832 in restitution.
