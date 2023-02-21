charleston, w.va. – Calvin Butler, 24, of Dunbar, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of $16,040 in Covid-19 relief loans under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Butler provided his personal information to an individual he met on the Instagram social media platform who had offered to apply for a PPP loan on Butler’s behalf in exchange for $2,000 of the loan proceeds.
On April 25, 2021, the individual electronically submitted an application falsely stating that Butler operated a barbershop and that it had received $77,000 in gross income in 2020. Butler proceeded with the scheme, even though he knew he was not eligible to receive a PPP loan, because he said he needed money to pay his bills.
The CARES Act, enacted in March 2020, offered emergency financial assistance to Americans suffering from the economic effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The assistance included forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses through the Paycheck Protection Program. Businesses applying for PPP loans had to certify that the business was in operation on Feb. 15, 2020, and were required to provide documentation showing their prior gross income from either 2019 or 2020.
The fraudulent PPP loan application was approved and $16,040 was electronically deposited from a financial institution in Tennessee to Butler’s account with a bank in South Charleston on June 7, 2021. Butler withdrew and spent $15,000 of the fraudulently obtained money to benefit himself personally and not for any legitimate business expenses.
Butler pleaded guilty to wire fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Butler also owes $18,540 in restitution.
