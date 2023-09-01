CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Justin Allen Bowen, 41, of Charleston, was sentenced Thursday to 12 years and seven months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Bowen conspired with others from about August 2022 to December 2022 to distribute methamphetamine, a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system, throughout Kanawha County. Bowen was responsible for selling or possessing with intent to sell nearly 50 pounds of the drug during the course of the conspiracy. Bowen would receive several pounds of meth at a time from his supplier and distribute it to several of his customers.
On Dec. 5, 2022, law enforcement officers executed search warrants at locations where Bowen had delivered methamphetamine the night before and seized a total of approximately 15 pounds found in three locations. Some of the methamphetamine was located in a safe within his bedroom, along with several firearms and more than $70,000 in cash.
Bowen is among 30 individuals indicted as a result of Operation Smoke and Mirrors, a major drug trafficking investigation that has yielded the largest methamphetamine seizure in West Virginia history. Law enforcement seized well over 200 pounds of methamphetamine as well as 28 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 18 firearms and $747,000 in cash.
Nineteen of the defendants have pleaded guilty. Indictments against the other defendants are pending.
