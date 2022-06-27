CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said he wouldn’t be surprised if a bomb threat which forced the clearing of his Greenbrier Resort on Sunday was tied to his comments about the overturning of Roe v Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“It’s awfully suspicious that it all happened from the standpoint of this Roe v Wade Decision and my stance. I think we should stand for life. That’s what I said and that’s what I did and that’s how I’ve always been,” Justice said Monday during an appearance on MetroNews “Talkline.”
The threat was phoned into the Monroe County 911 Center on Sunday afternoon. The threat said the bomb was going to go off at 4 p.m. at the Greenbrier, according to Justice. He got word of the threat and was in Beckley and immediately headed toward the resort.
