CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice appointed two circuit judges on Friday.
Justice named Morgantown attorney Paul Gwaltney Jr. as the new circuit judge in Monongalia County.
Gwaltney graduated from the WVU College of Law. He has his own law office in Morgantown.
Justice named Robert Ryan as judge for the circuit that covers Mineral, Grant and Tucker counties.
Ryan, who earned an undergraduate degree from WVU, graduated from Washington and Lee University School of Law. He’s been a personal injury lawyer with the Morgantown-based Headley Law Firm.
– MetroNews
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.