HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – After two days of trial, a federal jury convicted Thomas Ray III, 54, of Huntington, of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Evidence at trial showed that on Oct. 23, 2020, Ray possessed a firearm that he discharged at law enforcement officers after they responded to a domestic disturbance call in the area of 17th Street and Artisan Avenue in Huntington.
The first officer to respond to the call encountered a woman who advised the officer that she and her daughter had been in an altercation with a man who had approached them on the sidewalk. The woman said the man pulled out a firearm, pointed it at her and threatened to use it on her. The woman said the man then fired two rounds in the air and fled south on 17th Street.
Officers observed and then encountered Ray, who matched the description provided by the woman, in an alley. Ray pointed a firearm at the officers and fired one shot. Ray continued to flee and fired several more shots at officers before they returned fire and he fell to the ground. Ray was still holding the firearm while on the ground and resisted being placed into custody. Officers recovered the firearm, a loaded Smith & Wesson Model M&P Shield .40-caliber pistol, after Ray threw it away from his body. Officers also found a Harrington and Richardson revolver in Ray’s back right pants pocket.
Ray was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony convictions for Forcible Detention/Armed and Give False Bomb/Gas Alarm in Will County, Illinois, Circuit Court on Feb. 28, 2012, and for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on Dec. 9, 2013.
Ray is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 23 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
