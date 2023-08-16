U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk will decide whether Planned Parenthood must pay back more than $1 billion to the state of Texas in Medicaid reimbursements and fines after a hearing Tuesday in Amarillo.
It’s a high-profile case that could damage the nation’s largest abortion provider that has so far managed to stay in Texas despite targeted attempts to push it out. But this is far from Kacsmaryk’s first time in the spotlight since he took the bench in 2019.
President Donald Trump appointed Kacsmaryk, a religious conservative from Plano and former federal prosecutor, despite calls by LGBT-rights advocates to drop his name from consideration. He’s the sole district judge in Amarillo, meaning that he sees all cases filed in that court.
Kacsmaryk has made a name for himself as a sympathetic ear for lawyers trying conservative issues and a barrier for several Biden administration policies.
Here’s a look at some of the biggest cases Kacsmaryk has ruled on in his four-year tenure:
LGBT discrimination protections
In November 2022, Kacsmaryk sided with two Texas doctors in ruling that Obamacare sex discrimination protections do not apply to differences in treatment based on a patient’s sexuality or gender identity. The judge also decided that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling protecting LGBT workers doesn’t apply to the health care setting.
The case was filed by Jonathan Mitchell, former state solicitor general and architect of the 2021 Texas abortion ban known as the Texas Heartbeat Act.
A month prior to the health care discrimination decision, Kacsmaryk ruled that policies about dress codes, pronouns or bathroom use do not fall under federal protections for gay and transgender workers. Kacsmaryk said the Biden administration overreached in saying the protections extended beyond hiring and firing decisions.
‘Remain in Mexico’ program
Kacsmaryk ruled for the second time in late 2022 that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security couldn’t end the Trump administration’s so-called “Remain in Mexico” program that forced asylum seekers to wait outside the country while their cases are reviewed.
Biden had halted the program before Kacsmaryk ordered it be reinstated while a legal battle over the policy, brought by Texas and Missouri, ensued. The case went before the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled in June of last year that Biden could end the program. Kacsmaryk allowed the states to amend their complaint to address questions presented by the nation’s highest court.
Kacsmaryk lifted his initial order in August 2022 before issuing the reinstatement of the program again last December, stating that an October memorandum to halt the program by the Biden administration did not adequately consider the policy’s ‘deterrent effect’ on border crossings.
Teen contraceptive access
Federally funded clinics need parental permission to give Texas teens birth control after Kacsmaryk ruled in December 2022 that the Title X program that gives free and confidential contraceptives to anyone violates parents’ rights.
The state’s Title X administrator instructed more than 150 clinic sites to immediately stop providing birth control options without proof of parental consent.
Mitchell also filed this case, Deanda vs. Becerra, on behalf of a man who said he wanted to make sure his daughters couldn’t access birth control, which conflicted with his Christian values.
Since the decision, U.S. officials approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, which will have no age restriction on sales.
Abortion pill approval
Less than a year after federal abortion protections were overturned, Kacsmaryk halted the FDA’s two-decade-old approval of the medication mifepristone, which is one of a two-drug regimen used to induce an abortion.
Almost simultaneously, an Obama-appointed judge in Washington ordered the drug to remain available in some states, placing the future of the medication in limbo. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately upheld the pill’s approval.
Prescribing or shipping abortion medications to Texas patients is illegal under state law, but abortion bill proponents continue to publicly advertise and send the pills across state lines under the protection of laws in states where abortion is legal.
