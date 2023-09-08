The West Virginia State Police cited 239 people for having no or expired motor vehicle insurance during "enhanced patrols" from Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Thursday, Sept. 7.
Another 157 citations were issued to people who were using their cellphones while driving, 148 citations were handed out for registration violations and 135 citations were issued for no proof of insurance.
Other citations were:
• No seat belt: 115 citations
• Speeding: 111 citations
• Suspended operator's: 50 citations
• Texting while driving: 39 citations
• Simple possession: 10 citations
• Revoked for DUI: 8 citations
• Child safety seat violations: 9 citations
• Other violations: 170 citations
• Motorists assisted: 9 vehicles
• Arrests: 13
• Misdemeanor charges: 21
• Felony charges: 2
• DUI arrest: 8 people
• Drugs confiscated estimated at $1,200 combined of meth and marijuana.
