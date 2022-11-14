beckley, w.va. – Inmate Kevin Davis was discovered missing from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Beckley on Sunday at approximately 10 p.m., according to a press release form the local facility.
Davis, who is still on the lam, is a 32-year-old, White male with brown hair, green eyes, is 6 feet tall, and weighs approximately 210 pounds.
The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified. An internal investigation was initiated. Anyone with information about this individual should contact the United States Marshals Service at 304-347-5136.
Davis was sentenced in the Eastern District of Tennessee to a 27-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
The satellite camp at FCI Beckley is a minimum-security facility and currently houses 77 male offenders.
