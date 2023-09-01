BECKLEY, W.Va. – Iglesias McEntyre, 35, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley, was sentenced Friday to one year in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison.
According to court records, McEntyre failed to clear a metal detector on Oct. 14, 2022, after numerous attempts. An FCI Beckley staff member conducted a visual search of McEntyre and found a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank” in McEntyre’s underwear. The shank was a piece of metal approximately 5 3/4 inches long, sharpened to a point, with a toothbrush for a handle and thread wrapped around the handle to secure it.
