beckley, w.va. – Chase Higgins, 26, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley, pleaded guilty Friday to possession of a weapon by an inmate at a federal prison.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on Feb. 21, Higgins told an FCI Beckley staff member during a search of his person that he had a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank.”
The staff member found the shank in a leg of Higgins’ pants. The shank was a piece of plastic about six inches long, with one end sharpened to a point.
Higgins is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 27 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
