The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom 1) on Tuesday, May 30, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable H.L. Kirkpatrick III. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.
Jonathan Ames, 32, of Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance
Tyler M. Blankenship, 23, of Crab Orchard; third-degree sexual assault, 10 counts; third-degree sexual abuse, 10 counts; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust, 10 counts; distribution and display to minor of obscene matter, 20 counts
Eddie Arnold Bonds, 70, of Grandview; computer fraud
Rashad Rykell Brown, 20, of Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts
Jessie Devin Burgess, 28, of Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts; felony conspiracy; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Marc C. Carson, 34, of Beckley; failure to register or providing false information as a child abuser - second offense
John S. Castiglione, 48, of Center Moriches, N.Y.; felony fraudulent schemes; financial exploitation of elderly
Carl David Cox, 44, of Sophia; burglary
Robert Johnson II, 26, of Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy
Clyde Christopher Lynch, 28, of Beckley; felon in possession of a firearm; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; shoplifting
Bayleigh Ann Matheny, 23, of Bradley; felony conspiracy; shoplifting
Robert Daniel Owens, 37, of Beckley; child abuse resulting in injury
Alfred Leslie Pittman, 34, of Harper Heights; prohibited person in possession of a firearm; possession of a controlled substance
Aredith L. Thompson, 30, of Beckley; first-degree murder; use of a firearm
Michael Shawn Thompson, 42, of Beaver; breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny; destruction of property; felony transferring stolen property
Amanda Renee Tilley, 45, of Glen Fork; possession of contraband substance on grounds of Southern Regional Jail
Manuel Dean Williams, 47, of Artie; malicious wounding; brandishing, four counts
Taerin Young, 20, of Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy
------
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom 2) on Wednesday, May 31, at 1:30 p.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Robert A. Burnside Jr. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.
Stacy Agnor, 44, of Mabscott; filing a fraudulent insurance claim; attempt to obtain money by false pretenses; felony conspiracy
Stephanie Marie Bonds, 33, of Beaver; driving impaired causing death; driving impaired with serious bodily injury, 2 counts
Timothy Bragg, 54, of Shady Spring; shoplifting - third offense
Rashad Rykell Brown, 20, of Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Harry Abraham Burks, 58, of Glen White; fleeing with reckless indifference; prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Jerry Ray Cook Jr., 55, of Glen Daniel; breaking and entering; entering without breaking
Michael David Fugitt, 46, of Cool Ridge; third-degree sexual assault; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust
Ivan Gregory, 48, of Beckley; malicious wounding; wanton endangerment
James Elmer Holt, 47, of Beckley; battery on a police officer - second offense
Betty McGuffin, 46, of Mabscott; shoplifting - third offense
Terron William-Anthony Mills, 49, of Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance; possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver; intimidation of and retaliation against witness
Eddie Dean Mullins, 44, of Beaver; third-degree sexual assault, 10 counts; sexual abuse by guardian, custodian or person inn position of trust, 10 counts
Jaiden Chandler O'Connor, 24, Beckley; fleeing with reckless indifference
James Franklin Sizemore, 49, of Kincaid; forgery; uttering
Zachary Eugene Smith, 23, of Beaver; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts
Brian Andrew Webb, 30, of Arnett; breaking and entering; entering without breaking; felony conspiracy
Dustin Jamison Williams, 48, of Beaver; failure to register as a sex offender, 3 counts
Korinthin Zakar Worley, 26, of Sophia; prohibited person in possession of firearm; brandishing a firearm; fleeing on foot
------
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., first floor on Thursday, June 1, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Andrew G. Dimlich. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.
Anthony Edward Adkins, 50, of Piney View; unlawful wounding; strangulation; domestic battery; interfering with emergency communications
Brittani Lynn Adkins, 32, of Calloway Heights; shoplifting - third offense; possession of a controlled substance
Elizabeth Ann Anderson, 32, of Arnett; contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail
Eddie Arnold Bonds, 70, of Grandview; attempt to commit a felony, to-wit: first-degree sexual assault; domestic battery
Joseph J. Curry, 27, of Beckley; failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender
Anselmo Hernandez, 25, of Zacual Tipan, N.M.; attempt to commit a felony, first-degree sexual assault; assault during the commission of or attempt to commit a felony; unlawful wounding; abduction
Mackenzie Rashelle Hill, 21, of Charleston: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy
Nicholas Jamar Johnson, 31, of Beckley; strangulation; domestic battery
Myra Sue Keaton, 66, of Shady Spring; embezzlement, 2 counts
Telisa Rene McCauley, 31, of Charleston; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy
Darren Lawrence Moore, 52, of Maben; malicious wounding
Samuel Joe Pozzie, 33, of Glen Jean; contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail
Jamie Earl Thacker, 46, of Fayetteville; felony fraudulent schemes
Lee James Thompson, 34, of Layland; fraud with access device, 5 counts; petit larceny; failure to register as a sex offender; breaking and entering of an automobile
Rickie Lee Toney, 58, of Olmsted Falls, Ohio; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felon in possession of a firearm
Samuel White, 60, of Beckley; child abuse resulting in injury
Richard Williams, 50, of Lester; breaking and entering, 2 counts; breaking and entering auto
Kirsten Nicole Wolfe, 22, of Beckley; felony receiving transferring stolen property; obstructing
----
The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom 3) on Monday, June 5, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Darl W. Poling. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.
Eddie Arnold Bonds, 70, of Grandview; burglary; first-degree sexual assault; prohibited person in possession of a firearm; use of a firearm; obstructing, 2 counts; use or presentment of a firearm during commission of a felony
Dontray R. Brown, 21, of Portsmouth; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy
Steven Burford, 39, of Crab Orchard; felony receiving stolen goods, 2 counts
Morgan Nichole Cook, 35, of Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance
Charles Maxwell Cox, 44, of Daniels; burglary; attempted first-degree murder; assault during the commission of a felony; violent crimes against the elderly
William Dale Donitzen, 41, of Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy; prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Chasity Danielle Howard, 29, of Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy; felon in possession of firearm
Nicholas Jamar Johnson, 31, of Beckley; prohibited person in possession of a firearm
Michael David Kendrick, 34, of Detroit, Mich.; malicious assault
Joshua Don Kincaid, 48, of Beckley; first-degree sexual assault, 125 counts; first-degree sexual abuse, 25 counts; sexual abuse by parent, guardian or person in position of trust, 149 counts
Anna Pagan, 47, of Mt. Hope; fraud with access device; felony conspiracy
Brandon A. Shaffer, 31, of Beckley; failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender, 2 counts
Ariel Richelle Shongo, 29, of Oak Hill; fraud with access device, 2 counts; felony conspiracy
Chad Franklin Simmons, 44, of Herndon; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; possession of a controlled substance; operation of vehicle without registration; no proof of insurance; obstructing an officer
William Scott Sweetser, 34, of Beckley; grand larceny
Johnte Tyree Warren, 24, of Beckley; fleeing with reckless indifference; misdemeanor prohibited person in possession of a firearm; possession of a controlled substance
Chad Michael White, 42, of Charleston; contraband substance on the grounds of Southern Regional Jail
Leigh Ann Wyatt, 44, of Coal City; shoplifting - third offense
