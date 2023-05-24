The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom 1) on Tuesday, May 30, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable H.L. Kirkpatrick III. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.

Jonathan Ames, 32, of Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance

Tyler M. Blankenship, 23, of Crab Orchard; third-degree sexual assault, 10 counts; third-degree sexual abuse, 10 counts; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust, 10 counts; distribution and display to minor of obscene matter, 20 counts

Eddie Arnold Bonds, 70, of Grandview; computer fraud

Rashad Rykell Brown, 20, of Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts

Jessie Devin Burgess, 28, of Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance, 2 counts; felony conspiracy; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Marc C. Carson, 34, of Beckley; failure to register or providing false information as a child abuser - second offense

John S. Castiglione, 48, of Center Moriches, N.Y.; felony fraudulent schemes; financial exploitation of elderly

Carl David Cox, 44, of Sophia; burglary

Robert Johnson II, 26, of Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy

Clyde Christopher Lynch, 28, of Beckley; felon in possession of a firearm; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; shoplifting

Bayleigh Ann Matheny, 23, of Bradley; felony conspiracy; shoplifting

Robert Daniel Owens, 37, of Beckley; child abuse resulting in injury

Alfred Leslie Pittman, 34, of Harper Heights; prohibited person in possession of a firearm; possession of a controlled substance

Aredith L. Thompson, 30, of Beckley; first-degree murder; use of a firearm

Michael Shawn Thompson, 42, of Beaver; breaking and entering; entering without breaking; grand larceny; destruction of property; felony transferring stolen property

Amanda Renee Tilley, 45, of Glen Fork; possession of contraband substance on grounds of Southern Regional Jail

Manuel Dean Williams, 47, of Artie; malicious wounding; brandishing, four counts

Taerin Young, 20, of Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy

------

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom 2) on Wednesday, May 31, at 1:30 p.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Robert A. Burnside Jr. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.

Stacy Agnor, 44, of Mabscott; filing a fraudulent insurance claim; attempt to obtain money by false pretenses; felony conspiracy

Stephanie Marie Bonds, 33, of Beaver; driving impaired causing death; driving impaired with serious bodily injury, 2 counts

Timothy Bragg, 54, of Shady Spring; shoplifting - third offense

Rashad Rykell Brown, 20, of Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Harry Abraham Burks, 58, of Glen White; fleeing with reckless indifference; prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Jerry Ray Cook Jr., 55, of Glen Daniel; breaking and entering; entering without breaking

Michael David Fugitt, 46, of Cool Ridge; third-degree sexual assault; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust

Ivan Gregory, 48, of Beckley; malicious wounding; wanton endangerment

James Elmer Holt, 47, of Beckley; battery on a police officer - second offense

Betty McGuffin, 46, of Mabscott; shoplifting - third offense

Terron William-Anthony Mills, 49, of Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance; possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver; intimidation of and retaliation against witness

Eddie Dean Mullins, 44, of Beaver; third-degree sexual assault, 10 counts; sexual abuse by guardian, custodian or person inn position of trust, 10 counts

Jaiden Chandler O'Connor, 24, Beckley; fleeing with reckless indifference

James Franklin Sizemore, 49, of Kincaid; forgery; uttering

Zachary Eugene Smith, 23, of Beaver; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; possession of a controlled substance, 2 counts

Brian Andrew Webb, 30, of Arnett; breaking and entering; entering without breaking; felony conspiracy

Dustin Jamison Williams, 48, of Beaver; failure to register as a sex offender, 3 counts

Korinthin Zakar Worley, 26, of Sophia; prohibited person in possession of firearm; brandishing a firearm; fleeing on foot

------

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., first floor on Thursday, June 1, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Andrew G. Dimlich. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.

Anthony Edward Adkins, 50, of Piney View; unlawful wounding; strangulation; domestic battery; interfering with emergency communications

Brittani Lynn Adkins, 32, of Calloway Heights; shoplifting - third offense; possession of a controlled substance

Elizabeth Ann Anderson, 32, of Arnett; contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail

Eddie Arnold Bonds, 70, of Grandview; attempt to commit a felony, to-wit: first-degree sexual assault; domestic battery

Joseph J. Curry, 27, of Beckley; failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender

Anselmo Hernandez, 25, of Zacual Tipan, N.M.; attempt to commit a felony, first-degree sexual assault; assault during the commission of or attempt to commit a felony; unlawful wounding; abduction

Mackenzie Rashelle Hill, 21, of Charleston: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy

Nicholas Jamar Johnson, 31, of Beckley; strangulation; domestic battery

Myra Sue Keaton, 66, of Shady Spring; embezzlement, 2 counts

Telisa Rene McCauley, 31, of Charleston; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy

Darren Lawrence Moore, 52, of Maben; malicious wounding

Samuel Joe Pozzie, 33, of Glen Jean; contraband substance onto the grounds of Southern Regional Jail

Jamie Earl Thacker, 46, of Fayetteville; felony fraudulent schemes

Lee James Thompson, 34, of Layland; fraud with access device, 5 counts; petit larceny; failure to register as a sex offender; breaking and entering of an automobile

Rickie Lee Toney, 58, of Olmsted Falls, Ohio; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felon in possession of a firearm

Samuel White, 60, of Beckley; child abuse resulting in injury

Richard Williams, 50, of Lester; breaking and entering, 2 counts; breaking and entering auto

Kirsten Nicole Wolfe, 22, of Beckley; felony receiving transferring stolen property; obstructing

----

The individuals listed below must report to the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, 222 Main St., third floor (Courtroom 3) on Monday, June 5, at 9 a.m. to answer indictments before the Honorable Darl W. Poling. Each individual charged should appear with his/her attorney.

Eddie Arnold Bonds, 70, of Grandview; burglary; first-degree sexual assault; prohibited person in possession of a firearm; use of a firearm; obstructing, 2 counts; use or presentment of a firearm during commission of a felony

Dontray R. Brown, 21, of Portsmouth; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; felony conspiracy

Steven Burford, 39, of Crab Orchard; felony receiving stolen goods, 2 counts

Morgan Nichole Cook, 35, of Beckley; delivery of a controlled substance

Charles Maxwell Cox, 44, of Daniels; burglary; attempted first-degree murder; assault during the commission of a felony; violent crimes against the elderly

William Dale Donitzen, 41, of Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy; prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Chasity Danielle Howard, 29, of Beckley; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 counts; felony conspiracy; felon in possession of firearm

Nicholas Jamar Johnson, 31, of Beckley; prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Michael David Kendrick, 34, of Detroit, Mich.; malicious assault

Joshua Don Kincaid, 48, of Beckley; first-degree sexual assault, 125 counts; first-degree sexual abuse, 25 counts; sexual abuse by parent, guardian or person in position of trust, 149 counts

Anna Pagan, 47, of Mt. Hope; fraud with access device; felony conspiracy

Brandon A. Shaffer, 31, of Beckley; failure to register or providing false information as a sex offender, 2 counts

Ariel Richelle Shongo, 29, of Oak Hill; fraud with access device, 2 counts; felony conspiracy

Chad Franklin Simmons, 44, of Herndon; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, 3 counts; possession of a controlled substance; operation of vehicle without registration; no proof of insurance; obstructing an officer

William Scott Sweetser, 34, of Beckley; grand larceny

Johnte Tyree Warren, 24, of Beckley; fleeing with reckless indifference; misdemeanor prohibited person in possession of a firearm; possession of a controlled substance

Chad Michael White, 42, of Charleston; contraband substance on the grounds of Southern Regional Jail

Leigh Ann Wyatt, 44, of Coal City; shoplifting - third offense

