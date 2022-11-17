charleston, w.va. – Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana, was sentenced Wednesday to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release, for bank fraud and aggravated identify theft.
Wells was also ordered to pay $10,100 in restitution.
According to court records, Wells wrote a $2,700 check from a stolen checkbook on Oct. 19, 2020, and cashed it at a bank in Mount Hope by presenting a stolen driver’s license.
Wells admitted to obtaining the stolen license and checkbook on or some time prior to Oct. 19, 2020.
Wells cashed three additional checks totaling $7,400 from the stolen checkbook on Oct. 19, 2020. Wells used the same stolen driver’s license to cash the stolen checks at banks in Beaver and Beckley, and a different stolen driver’s license to cash the third stolen check at a Montgomery bank.
Wells further admitted to several unsuccessful attempts at fraud.
On Oct. 20, 2020, Wells attempted to cash a $2,650 check from the stolen checkbook at a Charleston bank while using one of the stolen driver’s licenses.
On Nov. 23, 2020, Wells attempted to cash a $2,300 stolen check at a Beckley bank, and then attempted to withdraw $2,500 by presenting a stolen driver’s license at a Summersville bank. Each of these attempts was unsuccessful.
