shady spring, w.va. — Raleigh County authorities have released the names of the man and woman involved in a murder-suicide Thursday.

Deputies said the body of Theresa Jeffries was found in a car park along U.S. 19 near Shady Spring Elementary School Thursday morning. She died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said they were quickly able to establish a man identified Friday as John Carpenter as the suspect in the shooting death.

Carpenter took his own life shortly after being confronted by law enforcement at a Beckley residence Thursday afternoon.

Police are continuing their investigation.

– MetroNews

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video