shady spring, w.va. — Raleigh County authorities have released the names of the man and woman involved in a murder-suicide Thursday.
Deputies said the body of Theresa Jeffries was found in a car park along U.S. 19 near Shady Spring Elementary School Thursday morning. She died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators said they were quickly able to establish a man identified Friday as John Carpenter as the suspect in the shooting death.
Carpenter took his own life shortly after being confronted by law enforcement at a Beckley residence Thursday afternoon.
Police are continuing their investigation.
– MetroNews
