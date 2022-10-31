Brendon Tyre Garner, 34, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to eight years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of ammunition.
A federal jury found Garner guilty on May 12 following a three-day trial.
According to court records, Garner was in possession of .380-caliber ammunition in Huntington on June 29, 2021, when he shot an individual on Charleston Avenue and fled the scene.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Garner knew he was prohibited from possessing ammunition because of several prior felony convictions, including possession with intent to deliver drugs in Cabell County Circuit Court on Jan. 15, 2015; trafficking in drugs in Lawrence County, Ohio, Court of Common Pleas on April 16, 2014; and wanton endangerment in Cabell County Circuit Court on Oct. 12, 2011.
